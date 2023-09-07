trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659257
DNA: For G20, flights, metro, taxis... will be closed in Delhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Not only the Count Down of G-20 Summit, the process of arrival of guests has also started...and that is why today we will do an interesting analysis of G20...Today we will not explain to you the difficult issues of diplomacy, or foreign policy, but Today we will give you the information which is interesting as well as important for you to know. Today, in this analysis of ours, you will not only get A to Z update of G20….the tableau of cultural and democratic heritage of India will also be seen…
