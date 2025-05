videoDetails

DNA: Former Japanese Agriculture Minister Taku Eto's joke on the rising price of rice proved to be very costly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 25, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

DNA: Former Japanese Agriculture Minister Taku Eto's joke on the rising price of rice proved to be very costly. He even had to resign. He had said that he never buys rice, rather he gets it for free. After this statement, the people struggling with inflation got angry.