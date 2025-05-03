videoDetails

DNA: Hamas Connection of Pahalgam Terror Attack!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

Pakistan occupied Kashmir remains the biggest centre of conspiracies against India today. And the conspiracies going on in POK are also connected to Gaza. Because Pakistani terrorist organizations have joined hands with Gaza's terrorist organization Hamas. That is, India's enemies... Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed... Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar Masood and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir have become close friends of Hamas. Today, some big revelations have been made related to the Hamas connection of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. It is very important for you to know about them. We had shown you the news of a rally held in POK on 5 February 2025 in DNA itself. In which Hamas terrorists were present.