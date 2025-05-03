Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2895270https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-hamas-connection-of-pahalgam-terror-attack-2895270.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Hamas Connection of Pahalgam Terror Attack!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Pakistan occupied Kashmir remains the biggest centre of conspiracies against India today. And the conspiracies going on in POK are also connected to Gaza. Because Pakistani terrorist organizations have joined hands with Gaza's terrorist organization Hamas. That is, India's enemies... Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed... Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar Masood and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir have become close friends of Hamas. Today, some big revelations have been made related to the Hamas connection of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. It is very important for you to know about them. We had shown you the news of a rally held in POK on 5 February 2025 in DNA itself. In which Hamas terrorists were present.

All Videos

DNA: Pak Terrorists Flee PoK Launch Pads
Play Icon10:29
DNA: Pak Terrorists Flee PoK Launch Pads
DNA: India bans all imports from Pakistan
Play Icon07:59
DNA: India bans all imports from Pakistan
DNA: Double Standard of Pakistan!
Play Icon02:00
DNA: Double Standard of Pakistan!
DNA: Baloch 'strikes' in Pakistan!
Play Icon05:48
DNA: Baloch 'strikes' in Pakistan!
DNA: Watch Exclusive Interview of Farooq Abdullah
Play Icon03:04
DNA: Watch Exclusive Interview of Farooq Abdullah

Trending Videos

DNA: Pak Terrorists Flee PoK Launch Pads
play icon10:29
DNA: Pak Terrorists Flee PoK Launch Pads
DNA: India bans all imports from Pakistan
play icon7:59
DNA: India bans all imports from Pakistan
DNA: Double Standard of Pakistan!
play icon2:0
DNA: Double Standard of Pakistan!
DNA: Baloch 'strikes' in Pakistan!
play icon5:48
DNA: Baloch 'strikes' in Pakistan!
DNA: Watch Exclusive Interview of Farooq Abdullah
play icon3:4
DNA: Watch Exclusive Interview of Farooq Abdullah
NEWS ON ONE CLICK