DNA How did 'rift' occur in Muslim world over Iran Israel War?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
Iran Israel War Update: Now we will analyze the strategy of Muslim countries leaving Iran amid Israel-Iran tension. Iran has attacked Israel with more than 300 missiles and drones. Iran used everything from killer drones to ballistic missiles and cruise missiles to attack Israel. However, Iran's missiles and killer drones could not cause much harm to Israel. Because the Israeli Army's air defense systems were activated, which shot down most of the missiles and drones in the air.

