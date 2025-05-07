Advertisement
DNA: How Operation Sindoor Took Place?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 07, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
India has taken this strong revenge 15 days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Now we want to draw your attention towards the terrorist attack and the day of revenge from Pakistan. In Operation Sindoor, airstrikes were carried out on terrorist camps in Pakistan..9 targets of Pakistani terrorists were destroyed on Tuesday night..Operation Sindoor started at 1:04 in the night..and this military operation ended in 25 minutes without any loss..About 9 hours after the airstrikes, the officers of the Indian Foreign Ministry, Army and Air Force gave complete information about the airstrikes to the country and the world.

