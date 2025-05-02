Advertisement
DNA: IAF's Rafale, Mirage Touchdown At UP Expressway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 02, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
At this time, fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force like Rafale, Sukhoi 30-MKI, Mirage and Jaguar are practicing night landing and takeoff on Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, UP. Landing drill has been done on the expressway amidst increasing tension with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack. Today fighter jets and transport aircraft have practiced during the day and at this time its second phase is going on in the darkness of night. And these pictures of Indian Air Force must be seen by Pakistani government and army in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today. Different meanings are being drawn from this exercise of Air Force. We have prepared a video analysis of how the fighter aircraft did the landing drill today. You watch it carefully, then we will tell you about Pakistan's new concern related to this.

