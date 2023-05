videoDetails

DNA: If you have a government job then you will continue to earn extra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, government engineer Hema Meena, who got a salary of 30 thousand, has got property worth 7 crores. The money was so much that the whole night turned black in the raid. Hema Meena, assistant engineer in charge of the Police Housing Corporation, has been removed from the job for the time being.