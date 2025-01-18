Advertisement
DNA: IMF downgrades Pakistan's GDP growth outlook for 2025 to 3.4%

|Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 11:28 PM IST
Google search data had revealed that Maha Kumbh is being searched the most in Pakistan... Pakistanis are surprised that how such a big event as Maha Kumbh was possible. Along with surprise, news of trouble for Pakistanis has also arrived. IMF i.e. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND has released its estimate on Pakistan's GDP... According to this estimate, Pakistan's GDP will remain only 3 percent in the year 2025... In the estimate that came in the month of October, the growth rate of GDP was stated to be 3.4 percent... But within three months it was reduced... which directly means that Pakistan's economic problems will not reduce even in the year 2025.

