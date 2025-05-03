Advertisement
DNA: India bans all imports from Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
You have heard about surgical strikes, you have also heard about air strikes but now India has launched an economic strike on Pakistan. On 22nd April, there was a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and on 23rd April, India cancelled the Indus Water Treaty. Along with this, the Attari-Wagah border was also closed. But today India has completely stopped all types of business with Pakistan. Now there will be no business between India and Pakistan in any form. India has now dealt a big blow to Pakistan's deteriorating economy.

