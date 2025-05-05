videoDetails

DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

India-Pakistan News: Now in DNA we will analyze the news of Pakistan accepting defeat even before the war. Pakistan has tanks, cannons, missiles but no water... Pakistan's throat has started drying up even before the war. India has stopped the flow of water through the Baglihar dam on the Chenab river. By closing the gates of the Baglihar dam, the flow of the Chenab river towards Pakistan has been reduced. Due to closing the gates of the Baglihar dam, the flow of the Chenab river has reduced by 90 percent. Indian people living on the banks of the Chenab river claim that for the first time in 60 years, so little water is being seen in the Chenab river. The Chenab river which used to have 27 to 30 feet of water, now only stones are visible there... You must watch our special report from the Chenab river today.