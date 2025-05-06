Advertisement
DNA: India issues NOTAM for large-scale air exercise

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
Now we will analyze India's 'Vayu Roar' on Pakistan border. Tomorrow sirens will not only be heard on the ground..sirens will also be heard in the sky. The siren that will be heard on the ground will be a part of the Civil Defense Mock Drill. But the siren that will be heard in the sky will be a part of the Indian Air Force's war exercise. Indian Air Force is going to conduct war exercises near Pakistan border for two days from tomorrow. India has also issued NOTAM on the Rajasthan border with Pakistan.. NOTAM means Notice to Air Missions or Notice to Airmen..

