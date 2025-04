videoDetails

DNA: India takes 5 big actions against Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

India took 5 major actions against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. Indus Water Treaty was suspended. Attari-Wagah border was closed. The number of High Commissions was reduced to 30. Instructions were given to PAK citizens to leave India. Instructions were given to the armies to remain alert. Pakistanis were banned from coming to India.