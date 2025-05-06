videoDetails

DNA: India to receive BrahMos-armed stealth frigate 'Tamal' from Russia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:22 PM IST

The Pakistani government and army are together seeking help from Somalia..while India is getting the support of its friend and trusted partner Russia..soon India is going to get a new and modern warship..whose name will be INS Tamal..Tamal means sword and now this sword of the Indian Navy is going to become a new problem for Pakistan in the sea. A warship like INS Tamal can attack enemy submarines under the waves of the sea..it can attack enemy warships present hundreds of kilometers away and has the capability to destroy any target hovering in the sky..and today we will do a video analysis of this Bahubali who fights in a range of 360 degrees..