DNA: India's big action against Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 03:30 AM IST

Seeing the pictures from Kashmir, you must be thinking that when the terrorists are being searched in this manner, then how will the operation against Pakistan be. You must also be wondering what will be India's attack policy against terrorist attacks. According to the war strategy, whatever the enemy expects should not be done at all. That is, the enemies should be surprised every time.