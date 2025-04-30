videoDetails

DNA: India's first biggest 'strike' on Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 11:52 PM IST

After the Pahalgam terror attack...the construction work of Shahpur Kandi dam has been speeded up...This project is located near Pathankot in Jammu....and this dam is being built on the river Ravi...actually the dams that are currently built on the river Ravi...are not able to stop the entire water of the river...and every year 20 lakh hectare feet of water goes to Pakistan...It was told in the World Bank report that Pakistan used to get a profit of 8 thousand crore rupees every year from this much water...but after the construction of Shahpur Kandi dam is completed, this water will stop.