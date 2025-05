videoDetails

DNA: India's Huge 'Strike' On Pak!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India is going to launch an economic strike on Pakistan. Now India will ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review the loan given to Pakistan. If India succeeds in stopping the IMF loan, then Pakistan will reach the verge of bankruptcy. First of all, you must understand how India will stop the loan given to Pakistan.