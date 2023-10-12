trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674151
DNA: Israel's air strike on Hamas bases, watch video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Israel's Operation All Out continues in Gaza for the fifth day. And now the Israeli army is intensifying its attack on Hamas.
World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks Several Records As India Win By 8 Wickets Against Afghanistan
play icon2:6
World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks Several Records As India Win By 8 Wickets Against Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan: 'Bumrah is a different player' says Akhtar
play icon23:46
India vs Afghanistan: 'Bumrah is a different player' says Akhtar
Why Akhilesh Yadav is angry over JPNIC?
play icon5:1
Why Akhilesh Yadav is angry over JPNIC?
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: US warships arrive in Israel
play icon0:37
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: US warships arrive in Israel
America ready to attack Hamas?
play icon5:23
America ready to attack Hamas?

