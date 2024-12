videoDetails

DNA: Kamikaze Drones: India’s Cutting-Edge Military Strength

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 01:28 AM IST

India unveils the Khadag Kamikaze Drone, designed for precision hit-and-destroy missions. With a speed of 144 km/h and low cost of ₹30,000, this indigenous drone strengthens the nation’s defense capabilities and strategic edge.