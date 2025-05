videoDetails

DNA: Karnataka 7 gangrape accused celebrated their release from jail on bail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 23, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

A victory procession of the gangrape accused was taken out in Haveri district of Karnataka. Last night, around this time, 7 gangrape accused celebrated their release from jail on bail by taking out an 8 km long roadshow with 20 fundamentalist supporters.