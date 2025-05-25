videoDetails

DNA : Karnataka's Haveri 7 gangrape accused were seen taking out a procession on the road after getting bail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 25, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

DNA had shown a video from Haveri in Karnataka...in which seven gangrape accused were seen taking out a procession on the road after getting bail...Along with showing this video, we had also appealed that strict action should be taken against such glorification of gangrape accused. Our campaign has had an impact. Karnataka Police arrested all seven accused for violating bail rules. Now DNA will expose the dangerous trend going on in Karnataka which has fundamentalism at its base...and we have given them a name...which is the dark characters of fundamentalism