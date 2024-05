videoDetails

DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts

Sonam | Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 12:42 AM IST

In village Dabi of Beed district of Maharashtra, a person has passed in the 11th attempt after failing 10 times in the 10th class examination. And its happiness is being celebrated in the entire village. Krishna Munde had come to 10th class in the year 2014…but after that, despite working hard, luck cheated him for 10 years.