DNA: Masood Azhar admits 10 family members killed in Operation Sindoor

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

India's strike against terror has given an unforgettable blow to the terrorists sitting in Pakistan.. such a wound that those who shed the blood of innocents.. are today shedding tears at the funerals of their loved ones. Today, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar is crying tears of blood.. mourning the death of his loved ones.. Masood Azhar is asking for death today. Masood Azhar has received a punishment greater than death today during the airstrike in Operation Sindoor. He is regretting why he himself did not die in the attack of the Indian Army.