DNA: Mock drills across India on May 7

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
India is busy in such preparations these days amidst the war like atmosphere against Pakistan. In just a few hours from now, the decisive siren before the war is going to sound in the entire country. From tomorrow, the siren of the civil defense mock drill is going to sound in the entire country. Is this siren the clarion call for war against Pakistan? Is this siren India's declaration of war? Is this siren a pledge to protect Indian citizens in the war? Along with all these questions, today in DNA we will tell you the purpose of the war siren, its present and interesting history, after knowing which you yourself will become a 'siren war expert'.

