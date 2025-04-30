Advertisement
DNA: National Security Advisory Board revamped

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 11:46 PM IST
Today 4 separate meetings were held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The most important meeting was of CCS i.e. Cabinet Committee on Security. After the Pahalgam attack, the CCS meeting was held for the second time in a week. Today the government has constituted the National Security Advisory Board i.e. NSAB afresh. There will be a total of 7 members in this committee. Three members in the committee are former IPS officers, 3 are military officers and 1 is a former IFS i.e. diplomat. All these members have a long experience related to the security of the country.

