DNA: NSA Ajit Doval meets PM Modi again

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:16 PM IST

Pakistan is not only scared of the Indian Air Force's war exercise siren. But the high-level meetings being held in Delhi are also increasing its fear. The terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam on 22 April and today is 6 May, i.e. almost 15 days have passed. Not only is the country getting impatient for revenge, but the pressure on the government to take action against Pakistan is also increasing. In such a situation, every big meeting with PM Modi is increasing the hope that perhaps the final decision has been taken and military action can start at any time. Before the mock drill of siren across the country, today there was a meeting of about 40 minutes between PM Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. This meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence is being considered different from other meetings. On one hand, the PM has given full freedom to the army to take action against the terrorists. But the NSA will keep an eye on it until the military action is successful.