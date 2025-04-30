Advertisement
DNA: Only 'Deshbhakt' will stay in India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
60 Pakistani citizens living in Kashmir are also being deported to Pakistan. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, it was claimed on social media that Jammu and Kashmir Police has also deported the mother of Shaurya Chakra winner martyr Constable Mudassir Ahmed... But Jammu and Kashmir Police has denied this claim.. It has been called false and baseless.. Constable Mudassir was martyred while fighting terrorists in Baramulla in the year 2022.. In the year 2023, martyr Mudassir was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.. which was received by his mother Shamima Akhtar..

