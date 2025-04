videoDetails

DNA: Owaisi Shares Video Of 'Batti Gul'!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

Today, for 15 minutes, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board ran a campaign to shut down lights in the country. From 9 pm to 9:15 pm, lights were switched off in many Muslim localities. That is, at the time when you sat in front of the TV and started watching DNA, lights were switched off in the areas around many of you. Owaisi also joined this campaign.