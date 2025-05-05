Advertisement
DNA: Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who is Mushtaq Zargar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
India-Pakistan News: Zee News has received information from NIA sources that dreaded terrorist Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar may be involved in the Pahalgam attack. This terrorist is the commander of a terrorist organization named Al Umar Mujahideen. NIA suspects that Mushtaq may have connections with those overground workers who helped the terrorists in the Pahalgam attack. The arrested overground workers have told during interrogation that Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar is hiding in Pakistan.

