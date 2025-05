videoDetails

DNA: Pak Terrorists Flee PoK Launch Pads

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

From the rulers to the people, everyone in Pakistan is afraid of war. The situation is such that there is a shortage of soldiers in Pakistan. Many soldiers are leaving the Pakistani army out of fear of India. In such a situation, the head of the Pakistani army is now planning to fight the war with the help of Munir Hafiz... after which the recruitment plan of Lashkar has also come to light...