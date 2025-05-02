videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan Army Chief Joins Drills

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2025, 11:52 PM IST

Pakistan's Army Chief reached Tilla Firing Range...which is in Pakistan's Punjab province...and is also the training base of Pakistan Army's Mangala Strike Corps...Pakistan Army is conducting a war exercise in Tilla Firing Range...which has been named STRIKE HAMMER...and through this war exercise, Asim Munir has tried to make the hollow Pakistani Army look strong...Why are we calling Pakistani Army hollow...we will also tell you this...but first see some pictures of this war exercise