DNA: Pakistan can't afford a war with India, says Moody's

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:24 PM IST

Now the question arises that Pakistan is claiming to increase its defence budget but does it have the capability to do so. For this you should see Moody's report today. The world famous and American rating agency Moody's has released its report on growth in the whole world including India and Pakistan. In this report, the impact of war or conflict between India and Pakistan on the economy has been analyzed. Moody's report claims that there may be a limited military clash between Pakistan and India, but there is no possibility of a major war. But even if there is a clash, Pakistan's economy will be completely ruined and its impact on India will be negligible.