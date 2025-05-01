Advertisement
DNA: Pakistan declared a terrorist nation?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
To declare a country a terrorist nation, evidence related to four main points is shown. These four points are: funding terrorist organizations, training terrorists, sheltering terrorists or terrorist commanders and providing secret information to terrorists. If seen from the point of view of the Pakistani army, groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ut-Dawa operate under the patronage of the Pakistani army and ISI, which fund Lashkar-e-Taiba under the guise of Zakat. Terrorist training camps exist from Bahawalpur in Pakistan to PoK. The third point is well known. Pakistan has sheltered terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salauddin and Maulana Masood Azhar. And from the 26/11 dossier to the Pulwama attack, India has proved every time that the terrorists got information about the target from the Pakistani army. That is, the terrorists also get intelligence from the Pakistani army.

