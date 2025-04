videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan got agitated with India's first 'strike'!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2025, 08:48 AM IST

Pakistan is also facing water tension since 23rd April.. After the Pahalgam terror attack, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.. Pakistan is feeling helpless due to this water strike.. From Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Foreign Minister, everyone is furious.. This is being called WATER WAR..