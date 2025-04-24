videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan made 2 big mistakes!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 03:28 AM IST

This is not the first time that a terrorist attack has taken place in the Kashmir Valley...but this time the target of a major terrorist attack was the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam...Questions are being raised as to why the terrorists carried out the biggest terrorist attack on the Baisaran Valley, which is called Mini Switzerland...why did the terrorists fire nonstop at the Hindus for 17 minutes...what is the connection of the route to reach and exit this valley with the plan of terror...today we have prepared a detailed report of this from ground zero for you. By watching this report, you will be able to understand what to do during the attack. The terrorists had come with minute-to-minute preparations. And the plan they made proved to be completely successful.