Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2891836https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-pakistan-threatens-beheading-in-london-2891836.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan threatens beheading in London!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 27, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Pakistan is surrounded from all sides...but still its arrogance is not ending...now the dark face of this terrorist thinking is visible in London as well...Indian community protested in London...the protest was against the Pahalgam massacre...in which the terrorists nurtured by Pakistan shed the blood of 27 innocent Indians...but the method chosen by Pakistan to respond to this protest...exposed its terrorist thinking in front of the whole world...Pakistan threatened to slit India's throat...that too on camera...in front of the whole world...

All Videos

DNA: Loving Pakistan while living in India?
Play Icon05:38
DNA: Loving Pakistan while living in India?
DNA: 'Tear into pieces' the flag of Pakistan which shed the blood of Indians!
Play Icon03:21
DNA: 'Tear into pieces' the flag of Pakistan which shed the blood of Indians!
DNA: Terrorists' palaces found in the ground!
Play Icon05:52
DNA: Terrorists' palaces found in the ground!
DNA: Pakistan got agitated with India's first 'strike'!
Play Icon05:30
DNA: Pakistan got agitated with India's first 'strike'!
बॉलीवुड सॉन्ग 'आगा बाई' पर लड़की ने पीली साड़ी में किया धमाकेदार डांस, मूव्स देख पब्लिक ने बांध दिए तारीफों के पुल!
Play Icon00:25
बॉलीवुड सॉन्ग 'आगा बाई' पर लड़की ने पीली साड़ी में किया धमाकेदार डांस, मूव्स देख पब्लिक ने बांध दिए तारीफों के पुल!

Trending Videos

DNA: Loving Pakistan while living in India?
play icon5:38
DNA: Loving Pakistan while living in India?
DNA: 'Tear into pieces' the flag of Pakistan which shed the blood of Indians!
play icon3:21
DNA: 'Tear into pieces' the flag of Pakistan which shed the blood of Indians!
DNA: Terrorists' palaces found in the ground!
play icon5:52
DNA: Terrorists' palaces found in the ground!
DNA: Pakistan got agitated with India's first 'strike'!
play icon5:30
DNA: Pakistan got agitated with India's first 'strike'!
बॉलीवुड सॉन्ग 'आगा बाई' पर लड़की ने पीली साड़ी में किया धमाकेदार डांस, मूव्स देख पब्लिक ने बांध दिए तारीफों के पुल!
play icon0:25
बॉलीवुड सॉन्ग 'आगा बाई' पर लड़की ने पीली साड़ी में किया धमाकेदार डांस, मूव्स देख पब्लिक ने बांध दिए तारीफों के पुल!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK