videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan threatens beheading in London!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2025, 08:58 AM IST

Pakistan is surrounded from all sides...but still its arrogance is not ending...now the dark face of this terrorist thinking is visible in London as well...Indian community protested in London...the protest was against the Pahalgam massacre...in which the terrorists nurtured by Pakistan shed the blood of 27 innocent Indians...but the method chosen by Pakistan to respond to this protest...exposed its terrorist thinking in front of the whole world...Pakistan threatened to slit India's throat...that too on camera...in front of the whole world...