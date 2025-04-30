videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan's first 'surrender' on border!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 11:48 PM IST

The Pakistani government is staying awake all night and accusing India. Last night at around 1:30 am, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar released a video.. in which it was claimed that India can attack in the next 24 to 36 hours.. Just imagine that a Pakistani minister wakes up at midnight and gives a statement.. just look at his face.. his eyes are drenched in sleep.. with great difficulty he got his statement recorded.. but the fear of India's attack is so great that he himself is confessing his fear..