DNA: Pakistan's Propaganda Machine Exposed!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
At this time, preparations for war are going on between India and Pakistan..but the war is not going on only on one front, an information war is also going on between the two countries..in which Pakistan is trying to spread propaganda by releasing a video. The video you are watching on your screen right now has been released by the Pakistan Navy..the claim is that Pakistan has made a video of the Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft P-8-I. Which Pakistan is considering as its big success..and today in DNA we will destroy this propaganda of Pakistan with the sword of arguments..

