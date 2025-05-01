videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan's propaganda machinery spreading rumors

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

While the people of Pakistan are searching for the surgical strike warrior on the internet, Pakistan's propaganda machinery is spreading rumors about the Indian Army. For the last 48 hours, Pakistani handles on social media have started making a message viral about the Indian Army. In this message, it was written that after the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army's Northern Command has changed its commanding officer, but the truth was that the tenure of Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar of the Northern Command had ended and in his place, Lieutenant General Prateek Sharma has taken over the reins of the Northern Command.