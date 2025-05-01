Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2894234https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-pakistans-propaganda-machinery-spreading-rumors-2894234.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan's propaganda machinery spreading rumors

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
While the people of Pakistan are searching for the surgical strike warrior on the internet, Pakistan's propaganda machinery is spreading rumors about the Indian Army. For the last 48 hours, Pakistani handles on social media have started making a message viral about the Indian Army. In this message, it was written that after the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army's Northern Command has changed its commanding officer, but the truth was that the tenure of Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar of the Northern Command had ended and in his place, Lieutenant General Prateek Sharma has taken over the reins of the Northern Command.

All Videos

DNA: Pakistan's food prices skyrocket
Play Icon04:27
DNA: Pakistan's food prices skyrocket
DNA: What is trending in Pakistan?
Play Icon05:21
DNA: What is trending in Pakistan?
DNA: 'Video analysis' of 'battle' at sea!
Play Icon08:20
DNA: 'Video analysis' of 'battle' at sea!
DNA: Big evidence found on Pahalgam attack!
Play Icon06:30
DNA: Big evidence found on Pahalgam attack!
DNA: Pakistan declared a terrorist nation?
Play Icon04:16
DNA: Pakistan declared a terrorist nation?

Trending Videos

DNA: Pakistan's food prices skyrocket
play icon4:27
DNA: Pakistan's food prices skyrocket
DNA: What is trending in Pakistan?
play icon5:21
DNA: What is trending in Pakistan?
DNA: 'Video analysis' of 'battle' at sea!
play icon8:20
DNA: 'Video analysis' of 'battle' at sea!
DNA: Big evidence found on Pahalgam attack!
play icon6:30
DNA: Big evidence found on Pahalgam attack!
DNA: Pakistan declared a terrorist nation?
play icon4:16
DNA: Pakistan declared a terrorist nation?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK