videoDetails

DNA: PM Modi's 3 big action on Pahalgam Terror Attack!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 11:56 PM IST

After all, what kind of action plan has India made to take revenge for Pahalgam. Today you will know..what is the role of Pakistan's General Munir in this terrorist attack? And today you will also know...why has the army's leave been cancelled in Pakistan..is it afraid of war?