DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq is under scrutiny after power department officials investigated alleged electricity theft at his residence. An outdated 2-kilowatt meter was replaced, with the old meter sent for lab analysis to confirm possible tampering.