DNA: Prakash Raj comes out in support of Abir Gulaal!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

India-Pakistan News: Some Maulanas, actors and leaders of our country... knowingly or unknowingly... these days, are playing the role of cheerleaders for Pakistan. Whose statements are applauded across the border. Whose one post or video clip makes the Pakistani government jump. Pakistani media... gets a new agenda against India. Today we will expose such cheerleaders with ideological contract of Pakistan present in India. The first name in this list is Prakash Raj. Prakash Raj is an actor. He entertains people on the big screen. But these days, he is entertaining Pakistan by eating India. A video of Prakash Raj is going viral for the last 24 hours. Which is being watched a lot in Pakistan.