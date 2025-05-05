Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2896271https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-prakash-raj-comes-out-in-support-of-abir-gulaal-2896271.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Prakash Raj comes out in support of Abir Gulaal!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
India-Pakistan News: Some Maulanas, actors and leaders of our country... knowingly or unknowingly... these days, are playing the role of cheerleaders for Pakistan. Whose statements are applauded across the border. Whose one post or video clip makes the Pakistani government jump. Pakistani media... gets a new agenda against India. Today we will expose such cheerleaders with ideological contract of Pakistan present in India. The first name in this list is Prakash Raj. Prakash Raj is an actor. He entertains people on the big screen. But these days, he is entertaining Pakistan by eating India. A video of Prakash Raj is going viral for the last 24 hours. Which is being watched a lot in Pakistan.

All Videos

DNA: Turkey Shows Solidarity With Pakistan
Play Icon07:10
DNA: Turkey Shows Solidarity With Pakistan
DNA: DNA: 'Dhongi media' exposed on PoK!
Play Icon06:10
DNA: DNA: 'Dhongi media' exposed on PoK!
DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam
Play Icon06:23
DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam
DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!
Play Icon03:33
DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!
DNA: Centre asks several states to conduct mock drills
Play Icon03:49
DNA: Centre asks several states to conduct mock drills

Trending Videos

DNA: Turkey Shows Solidarity With Pakistan
play icon7:10
DNA: Turkey Shows Solidarity With Pakistan
DNA: DNA: 'Dhongi media' exposed on PoK!
play icon6:10
DNA: DNA: 'Dhongi media' exposed on PoK!
DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam
play icon6:23
DNA: India cuts off water flow to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam
DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!
play icon3:33
DNA: CM Yogi's 'Bulldozer Strike'!
DNA: Centre asks several states to conduct mock drills
play icon3:49
DNA: Centre asks several states to conduct mock drills
NEWS ON ONE CLICK