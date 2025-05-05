Advertisement
DNA: Putin Vows 'Full Support' to India!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
India-Pakistan News: On one hand, some Islamic countries are uniting with Pakistan in the name of religion. On the other hand, many countries of the world are standing with India against terrorism. They are announcing full support to India in the fight against terrorism. These are true friends of India. Today, a call came from Russian President Vladimir Putin, one such true friend of India. While talking to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Putin strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack. Today, President Putin said two important things to Prime Minister Modi. Every friend of Pakistan and every enemy of India should listen to them very carefully.

