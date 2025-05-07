Advertisement
DNA: Rafale jets hit Pak terror camps with Scalp missiles

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 07, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
The attack, which was carried out with precise strategy, taught Pakistan a lesson that it will remember for decades. And the weapons used for this attack also introduced Pakistan to the real power of India. This time, for the strike, Indian forces did not cross the LOC or the International Border with Pakistan. This was the biggest specialty of this attack. And the credit for this is being given to some special weapons of the Indian forces. Today you should also understand the power of these weapons and the reason for their use in Operation Sindoor.

DNA: 10 Of Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Operation Sindoor
DNA: 10 Of Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Operation Sindoor
DNA: Strategy Behind India's 9-Target Strike
DNA: How Operation Sindoor Took Place?
जहां रची गई थी पुलवामा हमले की साजिश, भारतीय सेना ने मिट्टी में मिलाई पाकिस्तान की वो मरकज; देखिए तबाही का वीडियो
DNA: Pakistan's Propaganda Machine Exposed!

