DNA: Rahul Sinha Challenges Pakistan on PoK!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 05, 2025, 11:48 PM IST
India-Pakistan News: Today I challenge the Pakistani army and the government of Pakistan that if they have the courage, they should call me to PoK. Yes...I am ready to go to PoK myself. I also want to see what is being shown to the foreign media. But with my own eyes...not at the behest of the Pakistani army and the Pakistani government...not through the glasses of Shahbaz Sharif and General Munir...with my own glasses...with Indian glasses, I will show the truth of Pakistan in PoK.

