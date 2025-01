videoDetails

DNA: Rajasthan Gangster's Wife Wanted For Murder held in Italy

| Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 11:26 PM IST

Now let me show you the news related to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi... which has exposed the network and modus operandi of Lawrence gang abroad... Lawrence gang's lady don Sudha Kanwar has been arrested in Italy... Sudha Kanwar, who arranged dabba calling for Lawrence gang, has been arrested from Trapani, Italy. Before looking at the details of Sudha's crime report, understand what dabba calling is.