DNA: Ranchi's daughter ran wearing borrowed shoes, won gold medal

|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
DNA: Dedication is not just a word but also the most infallible mantra to achieve success.. A daughter from Jharkhand made this mantra the basic mantra of her life, and became a Golden Girl. Golden Girl Thursday Bankira. West Singhbhum district She is a resident of Hadimara village. she is a student of 8th class. Guruwari participated in 'Khelo Jharkhand Competition' organized by the state government..and brought glory to her district. In the 100 meter and 200 meter race of 'Khelo Jharkhand Sports Competition' held in Ranchi, Thursday defeated everyone...he ran the 100 meter race in just 14.60 seconds...and the 200 meter race in 29.20 seconds. She completed it in... The pace on Thursday was such that all the competitors were left behind... and she managed to touch the finishing line first.
