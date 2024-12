videoDetails

DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 11:10 PM IST

A major revelation in the Sambhal riots has surfaced, with evidence indicating that outsiders were involved in the violence. Zee News has accessed documents revealing the rioters’ identities and connections, suggesting they arrived in the city just a day before the riots. Reports also link them to previous incidents in Dasna, raising questions about a larger conspiracy.