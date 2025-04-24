Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2890278https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-revenge-of-pahalgam-begins-big-strike-on-pakistan-2890278.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Revenge of Pahalgam begins...big 'strike' on Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 03:24 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
After the Pahalgam attack, one thing is for sure that India will take action against Pakistan and its terrorists and it will definitely happen.. This counter action will be on a much bigger level than in 2016 or 2019 and will be very destructive.. At this time, work is going on against Pakistan on not one or two but three fronts simultaneously in mission mode. First is strategy..second- diplomacy and third-attack policy. We will show you the complete report of the preparations being made on these three fronts one by one in detail.

All Videos

DNA: PM Modi's 3 big action on Pahalgam Terror Attack!
Play Icon04:17
DNA: PM Modi's 3 big action on Pahalgam Terror Attack!
DNA: India takes 5 big actions against Pakistan
Play Icon08:38
DNA: India takes 5 big actions against Pakistan
DNA With Rahul Sinha: America makes huge statement on Pahalgam Attack
Play Icon01:52
DNA With Rahul Sinha: America makes huge statement on Pahalgam Attack
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch big revelation on Pahalgam Terror Attack
Play Icon10:44
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch big revelation on Pahalgam Terror Attack
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hindu tourists targeted in Pahalgam!
Play Icon06:24
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hindu tourists targeted in Pahalgam!

Trending Videos

DNA: PM Modi's 3 big action on Pahalgam Terror Attack!
play icon4:17
DNA: PM Modi's 3 big action on Pahalgam Terror Attack!
DNA: India takes 5 big actions against Pakistan
play icon8:38
DNA: India takes 5 big actions against Pakistan
DNA With Rahul Sinha: America makes huge statement on Pahalgam Attack
play icon1:52
DNA With Rahul Sinha: America makes huge statement on Pahalgam Attack
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch big revelation on Pahalgam Terror Attack
play icon10:44
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch big revelation on Pahalgam Terror Attack
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hindu tourists targeted in Pahalgam!
play icon6:24
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hindu tourists targeted in Pahalgam!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK