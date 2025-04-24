videoDetails

DNA: Revenge of Pahalgam begins...big 'strike' on Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 03:24 AM IST

After the Pahalgam attack, one thing is for sure that India will take action against Pakistan and its terrorists and it will definitely happen.. This counter action will be on a much bigger level than in 2016 or 2019 and will be very destructive.. At this time, work is going on against Pakistan on not one or two but three fronts simultaneously in mission mode. First is strategy..second- diplomacy and third-attack policy. We will show you the complete report of the preparations being made on these three fronts one by one in detail.