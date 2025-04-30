Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2893747https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-meets-pm-modi-2893747.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
India does not need anyone's support to take revenge. If there is a war... then this war... India will fight with its own weapons, its own army and the support of 140 crore people. It is certain that India will take revenge. And the big thing is that the signal to teach Pakistan a lesson was also received from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Amidst the preparations to take revenge from Pakistan, a meeting was held yesterday at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg i.e. the Prime Minister's residence. This meeting was much more important than all the other meetings going on in the country. This meeting took place between the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

All Videos

DNA: Which Countries Are Standing With India?
Play Icon04:58
DNA: Which Countries Are Standing With India?
DNA: What is caste census, Modi govt's big announcement?
Play Icon07:35
DNA: What is caste census, Modi govt's big announcement?
DNA: Indian Army's biggest victory!
Play Icon02:11
DNA: Indian Army's biggest victory!
DNA: Pakistan's first 'surrender' on border!
Play Icon06:23
DNA: Pakistan's first 'surrender' on border!
DNA: National Security Advisory Board revamped
Play Icon06:34
DNA: National Security Advisory Board revamped

Trending Videos

DNA: Which Countries Are Standing With India?
play icon4:58
DNA: Which Countries Are Standing With India?
DNA: What is caste census, Modi govt's big announcement?
play icon7:35
DNA: What is caste census, Modi govt's big announcement?
DNA: Indian Army's biggest victory!
play icon2:11
DNA: Indian Army's biggest victory!
DNA: Pakistan's first 'surrender' on border!
play icon6:23
DNA: Pakistan's first 'surrender' on border!
DNA: National Security Advisory Board revamped
play icon6:34
DNA: National Security Advisory Board revamped
NEWS ON ONE CLICK