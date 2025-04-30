videoDetails

DNA: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 11:50 PM IST

India does not need anyone's support to take revenge. If there is a war... then this war... India will fight with its own weapons, its own army and the support of 140 crore people. It is certain that India will take revenge. And the big thing is that the signal to teach Pakistan a lesson was also received from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Amidst the preparations to take revenge from Pakistan, a meeting was held yesterday at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg i.e. the Prime Minister's residence. This meeting was much more important than all the other meetings going on in the country. This meeting took place between the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.