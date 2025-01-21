Advertisement
DNA: Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital

Jan 21, 2025
Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital today after 5 days. Wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black glasses, Saif looked fit during this time, although Saif's wrist and neck were bandaged. After being discharged from Lilavati Hospital, Saif went to his second house Fortune Heights. When he reached home, he himself got out of the car and went inside the building. During this, Saif also greeted the people. Earlier this morning, Mumbai Police recreated Saif's second house where the attack took place and connected every link of the attack on Saif. Watch a report

